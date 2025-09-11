Naqvi cautions people against digital platforms spreading propaganda

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi cautioned people on Thursday to guard against certain digital platforms engaged in spreading propaganda and prejudice, and said the "negative competition" among such entities is becoming a major cause of social disintegration and conflict.

Addressing a programme organised by the World Brotherhood Organisation here, Naqvi said coordination between "digital tower" and "divine power" is a must in the current scenario.

He said various digital platforms are engaged in a "crazy competition" to spread propaganda, prejudice and incomplete information against religious, cultural, social values and principles.

Social and religious tolerance is being torn apart, he claimed.

Naqvi said more than 6 billion (600 crore) people, that is, over 70 per cent of the world's population, are connected to social and digital networking sites and this number is increasing by leaps and bounds.

In the last two decades, the digital world has become the "gyan granth" (book of knowledge) for most of the households, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

"The mantra of the 'Rigveda', the world's oldest and most sacred scripture of Hinduism and human philosophy, is the best and most effective lesson and message for global brotherhood. Divine power is necessary to eradicate digital pollution and ensure social, spiritual and religious health," the former minority affairs minister said.

He said great saints and personalities of India like Ramakrishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi paved the way for world welfare and brotherhood.

"The negative competition of today's social media platforms is becoming a major cause of social disintegration and conflict. The digital world is becoming a means of misuse, instead of beneficial and productive use," Naqvi said.

Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra, former MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, World Brotherhood Organisation president Kapil Khanna, among others, were present on the occasion.