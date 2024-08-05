Naqvi hails Janeshwar Mishra, says leaders not born in cradle

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday hailed socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra and said "leaders are not born in the cradle" but are the result of "crusade and conviction".

Addressing a seminar organised here on the occasion of 92nd birth anniversary of Mishra, also known as 'Chhote Lohiya', Naqvi said a leader becomes ideal not by the "number of supporters" but by his or her "quality of shaping and promoting a statesman".

Illustrious personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, B R Ambedkar and Janeshwar Mishra were "institutes for producing leadership", the BJP leader said.

"They gave the best treasure and brand of leadership to Bharat," he said.

In a democracy, mass leaders are not made in "four walls of palaces" but at "chauraha and chaupals", Naqvi said.

He said even in today's era of artificial intelligence, only the "original intelligent leadership" has proven to be capable of safeguarding the concerns of the country and the world.

He said amid the global turmoil, India needs a stable government and capable leadership. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS