Naqvi slams Bittu for 'terrorist' remark against Rahul, says it's against BJP culture

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A day after Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's "number one terrorist" remark against Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader M A Naqvi on Monday said the comments were against his party's culture and asserted that such "dirty talk" was in "bad taste".

Attacking Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday had said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

"This is neither the BJP's culture nor that of our country. We can be political rivals and opponents but indulging in such dirty talk and using such a language is in bad taste," Naqvi told PTI when asked about Bittu's remarks targeting Gandhi.

"Those who talk like this, it is injurious to their political health. The BJP's culture of politeness is its USP and must be adhered to by all," he said, without taking anyone's name.

Bittu, the minister of state for railways, made the remark in Bihar's Bhagalpur where he came to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah.

Speaking with reporters, Bittu had said Gandhi spends most of his time outside the country and his friends and family are there.

"I think he doesn't love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani," the minister said.

He alleged that now Gandhi has got support from the separatists, who always talk about dividing the country. The separatists and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs, he said.

"When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country," he added.

Bittu alleged that the Congress earlier tried to "use" Muslims, but as that could not happen, it was now attempting to divide Sikhs.

In the wake of several controversial statements by the ruling alliance leaders targeting Gandhi, the Congress on Monday said "hate-filled minions" making such remarks were the "real terrorists" who belong in jail. PTI ASK KSS KSS