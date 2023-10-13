Nara Lokesh alleges 'immediate threat' to Chandrababu's life in jail, prison officials deny charge

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was facing an "undeniable and immediate threat" to his life in jail, a charge denied by the prison officials.

Citing Naidu's health issues, he alleged that the former Andhra Pradesh CM had lost weight and is suffering from infections and allergies due to lack of timely medical assistance in the Rajamahendravaram central prison where he is currently incarcerated.

"Naidu is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP (Government of Andhra Pradesh) is trying to administer steroids to him," Lokesh alleged in a post on X.

However, Coastal Andhra Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons M R Ravi Kiran said there is no threat to Naidu in the jail as necessary precautions are being taken.

According to Lokesh, there is an "undeniable and immediate threat to Naidu's life. He is being deliberately harmed." He claimed that the former CM's life is 'unquestionably at risk'.

"What is it that the government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls Naidu, Jagan will be responsible," warned Lokesh.

Echoing similar concern, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Naidu's wife, said she is worried about her husband's well-being as the government of Andhra Pradesh allegedly failed to provide timely medical care.

"He has already lost 5 kg weight, and any further weight loss could affect his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband's life," she said in a post on 'X'.

Brahmani Nara, Naidu's daughter-in-law, alleged the TDP supremo is detained in unsanitary prison conditions, which pose a considerable health risk.

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchen Naidu demanded that Naidu's personal doctors be allowed to examine his health in prison.

TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said the opposition party will take legal recourse to shift Naidu to a super speciality or government hospital where all the medical facilities are available.

Pattabhiram alleged that jail authorities are not sharing correct information about his health status.

Chandrababu Naidu is suffering from dehydration and on the other (hand) has some skin allergy. The medical treatment extended to him inside the jail is not at all satisfactory, he claimed.

The TDP leader demanded that the team of doctors who have been attending to Chandrababu Naidu since the last three decades be allowed to treat him inside the jail until he is shifted to the hospital.

Pattabhiram also sought daily health bulletins on Naidu's health.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Andhra Pradesh Prisons DIG asked people not to believe rumours of lapses in security of Naidu inside the jail and said even the food delivered to the former CM has to get past seven layers of security.

Detailing the security measures provided, he said Naidu's movements are being monitored using CCTV cameras in the jail, which houses 2,039 prisoners.

According to the official, there is no need for Naidu to be shifted to a hospital outside the jail now as he is doing fine.

He noted that Naidu’s vitals (health parameters) are being checked thrice a day and regular blood tests are conducted as he is a diabetic and debunked the rumours that he was administered steroids.

The official said eight fans were installed in Naidu’s cell.

He added that a daily health bulletin will also be issued.

Assuring that the prison will follow Court directives, the DIG said the higher ups will be apprised of Naidu's health status.

PTI STH ROH