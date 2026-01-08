Nara Lokesh brings speed, accountability to Andhra governance: Minister Anitha

Amaravati, Jan 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday said IT Minister Nara Lokesh is bringing speed, innovation, and accountability into governance, with a strong focus on jobs, skills, and investor confidence.

Highlighting Lokesh’s approach, Anitha said it reflects a belief that economic growth must translate into livelihoods.

"With world-class exposure and a clear reformist mindset, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh is bringing speed, innovation, and accountability into governance," Anitha said in a post on 'X'.

Observing that the "speed of doing business" is not just a slogan but a commitment to the people, she said Lokesh is carrying forward the visionary legacy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, helping Andhra Pradesh emerge as a preferred destination for industry and enterprise.

"When leaders from industry express trust in governance, it reinforces our shared confidence in the state’s direction. This is governance with purpose—focused on youth, jobs, and a stronger future for Andhra Pradesh," she added.

Earlier, Telangana TDP leader Jyothsna Tirunagari described Lokesh as the "chief job creator" of the state, adding that hard work and working with conviction always pay. PTI STH SSK