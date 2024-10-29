Nara Lokesh meets Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen in US, pitches Andhra for collaborations

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said he met with the CEOs of Microsoft and Adobe, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen respectively and requested them to explore possible collaborations in the state.

Advertisment

In a series of posts, Lokesh said he expressed his desire for collaborative efforts with Microsoft to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the US, in a social media post said he also sought Microsoft’s guidance and support in advancing IT in the state.

"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post.

Advertisment

Later in a separate post, he said he visited Apple corporate headquarters in San Francisco and met with the Vice President (Operations) Priya Balasubramaniam.

During the conversation, he said, he emphasised AP's talented youth, whose skills align with Apple’s operational standards.

“I invited Apple to grow its operations in Andhra Pradesh, where business-friendly government and policies await them. The GoAP is ready to provide all necessary support and facilities for setting up manufacturing units at their chosen location in AP,” he said in the post.

Advertisment

Lokesh also met with CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen and pitched Andhra Pradesh as a prime investment destination, highlighting the state's forward-thinking, investor-friendly policies.

“We explored Adobe's potential collaboration in transforming e-governance and digital education across Andhra Pradesh, and I'm excited about the transformative impact this partnership could bring,” he said.

Lokesh will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in Las Vegas on October 29 and unveil the idol of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Atlanta, US on October 31. PTI GDK ROH