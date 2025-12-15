Nara Lokesh seeks Centre's support for education reforms, skill training institute, AI initiatives

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh met three Union Ministers on Monday, seeking support for education reforms, skill development and technology expansion in the state.

In his meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lokesh highlighted the state's Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy programme, the clicker-based Interactive Classroom Response System in government schools, and the first government-managed Central Smart Kitchen in Kadapa.

The state has also organised a student mock assembly titled 'Andhra Pradesh School Legislature' on Constitution Day and published the Children's Constitution of India.

Pradhan appreciated the steps taken by the state government.

Lokesh sought approval for 11 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and operationalisation of 12 Kendriya Vidyalayas allotted to the state. He requested Rs 4,400 crore under the STARS Project and Rs 1,270 crore in additional funds for 2025-26, the state government said in a statement.

He also sought permission to set up 155 Smart Kitchens on a pilot basis under the PM POSHAN scheme and invited Pradhan to inaugurate the Model Autism Support Centre at Chinakakani in Guntur district.

Lokesh sought approval from Union Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary for a National Skill Training Institute in Visakhapatnam. The state has identified five acres at Pedagantyada for the institute, which would function as a regional hub for faculty training, industry-linked skilling, green skills development and digital transformation.

He also urged Chaudhary to grant special permission for large-scale adoption of NCVET qualifications through SBTET-AP, noting this would accelerate skill certification and improve employability.

Following his US visit, where he engaged with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA, Adobe and other technology leaders, Lokesh briefed Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on strong interest from American firms in expanding their footprint in India. The discussions focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Lokesh sought support for an AI-powered Skill Census across Andhra Pradesh, explaining the pilot project in Mangalagiri and the AI-based interview mechanism to address challenges. Vaishnaw responded positively.

He urged the MeitY Startup Hub to support the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and sought cooperation for Centres of Excellence under AVGC-XR and WAVEX frameworks. He also requested support under the IndiaAI Mission for governance, education, skilling and industry-driven innovation.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekar, and Members of Parliament were present during the meetings. PTI LUX AMJ AMJ