Nara Lokesh unveils six key resolutions at TDP Mahanadu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 27 (PTI) TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled six key resolutions or ideological pillars of the party at its three-day annual conclave (Mahanadu) here in Kadapa district.

The six ideological pillars, include global recognition for the Telugu community, empowering the youth, women’s empowerment, supporting farmers and cadre is the leader.

“Our Chandranna (Chandrababu Naidu) has taken the pride of the Telugu people to the global stage. Telugu people should lead in every field — education, technology, politics, and entrepreneurship,” said Lokesh, addressing a gathering of TDP supporters, leaders and cadres.

The IT Minister emphasised the party's commitment to providing meaningful representation to youth in Telugu politics, pointing out that 88 MLAs out of 164 from the NDA alliance are first-time MLAs.

Regarding women's empowerment, the TDP general secretary said Naidu enabled women’s empowerment to achieve financial independence and dignity.

“The previous government (YSRCP) insulted women — they humiliated mothers on the floor of the Assembly, even insulted their own mothers and sisters. Women must be ensured dignity, responsibility, and safety in every field — this is our commitment,” he said.

We are introducing free bus travel for women and 'Thalliki vandanam' scheme (Rs 15,000 per child annually) in August, said Lokesh.

TDP’s social re-engineering is aimed at eradicating poverty through innovative welfare models, such as subsidized essentials to pensions and housing.

Lokesh reiterated the commitment to social justice, especially for backward communities under the P-4 (poverty alleviation) concept.

Elaborating on the support for farmers, Lokesh said peasants are the backbone of the society. The party has always stood by them with irrigation, crop subsidies and others.

Addressing the resolution of treating party cadres as leaders, Lokesh said the party worker is the real leader in TDP. He offered heartfelt tributes to loyal party workers, recounting stories of bravery and sacrifice.

The party has provided insurance, education, healthcare, and employment support to its cadre, and is now formulating a dedicated plan to empower them further, he added.

