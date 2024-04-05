Narasapuram MP joins TDP

Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 5 (PTI) Former YSRCP leader and Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Friday joined TDP at Palakollu in West Godavari district in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu.

He joined the opposition party during Naidu's Prajagalam public meeting in Godavari town.

"I joined TDP at Palakollu during the Prajagalam meeting in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu. Jai Telugu Desam," said Raju in a post on X.

The Narasapuram MP quit the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on February 24 and addressed a scathing letter to the latter, asserting that he freed himself from the 'unsavoury association once for all' with Reddy.

Though Raju is eager to contest the elections, none of the NDA partners have given him a ticket yet.

He called on the people of the state to support the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena to ensure their triumph in the forthcoming polls.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

PTI STH SDP