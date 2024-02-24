Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju quits YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI) Narasapuram Lok Sabha member K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Saturday resigned from the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raju, who has been at odds with the former for nearly four years, said time has come for both of them to free themselves from 'unsavoury association once for all'.

"I hereby tender my resignation for the primary active membership of YSRC Party and expect you (Reddy) to accept the same with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience," said Raju in his resignation letter posted on 'X.' The MP noted that he resigned as a mark of his 'strong conviction towards serving for public good' and observed that the time has come for all to face public probity and mandate, hinting at the forthcoming polls.

Lashing out at the YSRCP chief, Raju said Reddy's alleged multiple efforts to get him disqualified from Parliamentary membership failed to yield the latter's desired result.

Advertisment

"However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development," claimed Raju.

Raju's resignation comes in the wake of Machilipatnam MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni, Narasaraopeta MP L Sri Krishna Deva Rayalu and others quitting the ruling party in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to witness simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in a few months. PTI STH SS