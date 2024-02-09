Narasimha Rao's relatives in T'gana celebrate Bharat Ratna awarded to former PM

Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 9 (PTI) The extended family members of P V Narasimha Rao at Karimnagar town in Telangana were extremely happy with the Bharat Ratna award being announced to the former prime minister on Friday.

The family members burst crackers and distributed sweets at CVRN Colony in Karimnagar.

Subhashini, a niece of Rao, said the family members are glad over the announcement of the award to him though there was some delay.

Subhashini is the daughter of Rao's brother Madhava Rao.

Subhashini's husband, Santosh Babu Kalvakota, runs 'PV Sahitya Peetham', a literary organisation named after Narasimha Rao in Karimnagar.

"Narasimha Rao garu deserves Bharat Ratna completely. We have been waiting for this moment. We knew that he would get Bharat Ratna one day. We thank PM Narendra Modi ji for this," Kalvakota told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that Rao will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Narasimha Rao was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Manthani near Karimnagar in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Rao, who served as the prime minister from 1991 to 1996, was born in Laknepalli village in Warangal district of Telangana in 1921.

He was the first prime minister from South India, and was responsible, along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, for the globalisation and liberalisation policies that lay the path for India to become one of the top five economies in the world.