Narasimha Rao's son Prabhakar Rao likely to join BJP

New Delhi: Days after his father and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, his son PV Prabhakar Rao is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources said pressure is mounting on Prabhakar Rao to take a plunge into active politics in Telangana at a time when the spotlight is on his father.

The announcement of Bharat Ratna to his father by the BJP-led government and the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced him to join the saffron party, the sources added.

The late Prime Minister's family members feel that they have been sidelined for decades and neglected by the Congress.

The BJP leadership wants to cash in on the announcement in Telangana.

The sources further said that Prabhakar Rao may meet Prime Minister Modi and other top BJP leaders to express his gratitude for the recognition conferred on his father.