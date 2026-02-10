Naravane shares publisher's post on social media platform, says 'this is the status of the book'

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Former army chief M M Naravane on Tuesday shared on X a statement issued by the publisher of his memoir "Four Stars of Destiny" that says no copies of the book "in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold" or otherwise made available to the public.

"This is the status of the book," Naravane wrote.

The former army chief shared on the social media platform the statement that was issued on X by Penguin India on Monday night.

"In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book -- in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India," the publisher said in its statement.

Amid the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cited a December 2023 social media post by Naravane informing people that that his book is "available now", seeking to rebut the publisher's statement that the 'memoir' has not yet been published.

Gandhi said he believes the word of the former army chief over Penguin.

In another statement, the publisher on Tuesday said an announcement about a book or its availability for pre-order should not be interpreted as publication. PTI KND ZMN