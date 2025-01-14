Naravaripalle will be model village to make Andhra pollution-free: CM Naidu

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that he will make Naravaripalle village in Tirupati district a model to turn the state into a pleasant one without pollution and carbon di-oxide emissions.

Addressing a village meeting in his native Naravaripalle, the chief minister listed a slew of future plans covering solar power, organic farming and others.

"I am planning only one thing for our area (Naravaripalle). There should be no pollution or carbon dioxide emissions. It should become pleasant. I want to do it all over the state and for that I want to make Naravaripalle cluster as a model," said Naidu.

Detailing solar power plans, the CM said the government will make arrangements for people to generate up to 300 units of power by offering a subsidy of Rs 78,000 and also help them receive bank loans for the balance funds needed for solar power equipment.

According to Naidu, solar power will enable people to produce power they require for free and sell excess power back to the electricity department.

Advocating organic farming, he said this method of farming without using chemicals is being adopted all over the world.

"You should also go for natural farming. Organic farming gives income in all ways. Organic farming certification and traceability have come," he said.

Further, Naidu said 90 per cent subsidy will be offered under micro-irrigation for effective farming and noted that many people are going for horticulture rather than paddy and sugarcane nowadays.

The CM highlighted that the dairy sector is contributing more to GSDP than agriculture, observing that there will come a time when dairy will enable people to earn income every 15 days.

Calling for modernising agriculture, he said drones should be used more and promised to set up sheds to people who rear cattle.

Moreover, the CM promised effective fodder management and completing all pending drainage and streetlight works in Naravaripalle, among other initiatives. PTI STH KH