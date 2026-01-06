Narayan Rane denies retirement plans after stirring speculation at rally

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) BJP MP and former Union minister Narayan Rane has dismissed speculation about his retirement, saying his remarks made at a public rally recently were misinterpreted and reaffirming his commitment to active politics.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the former Maharashtra chief minister clarified that he had merely said he would reflect on his future if he was unable to deliver results for the people.

Rane, who has been associated with the Shiv Sena, Congress and the BJP during his long political career, at a public rally in Sindhudurg on Saturday said "one has to stop at some point", while referring to his family and sons (Shiv Sena MLA) Nilesh and (state BJP minister) Nitesh, both of whom are active in politics.

His comments led to discussions in political circles that the veteran leader was preparing to step away from public life.

Addressing the gathering, Rane had said people loved his family and that after him, his sons would continue to provide all cooperation. "At some stage, one has to stop. After all, the body has its limitations," he remarked, also stating that with both his sons active in politics, he would like to pay attention to his business.

On Monday, Rane, however, dismissed the retirement talk, asserting that his words had been misconstrued.

"Who said I gave indications of retirement? I never said that. Listen to my statement carefully," the Lok Sabha member told reporters.

"If my positions are not useful to the public, or if I am not allowed to work for them, then I would consider drawing a full stop. I never said I am retiring," he explained.

Elaborating on his stand, the MP recalled that when he joined the BJP, he had made it clear that it would be the last party of his political life.

"There is no question of changing parties. I live with self-respect and have no greed for posts," the former Union minister said, adding that he had held several positions and believed it was essential to use them for public welfare.

Rane also said that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (in 2024), he sought an appointment with then BJP president J P Nadda and requested that he not be given a Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha berth as he wanted to focus on his business.

"Naddaji told me, 'Raneji, do not leave politics. We will not allow you to do so'," he recalled.

At the Sindhudurg rally and later while speaking to the media, Rane reiterated that he faced obstacles and conspiracies throughout his political journey.

"Many people tried to block my path. If I wish to reveal things, it could be in my autobiography," he had said, adding that he has now decided to put a "full stop and sit at home" rather than be troubled by constant plotting.

Praising his sons, Rane said he had advised them to live happily, work well and earn a name.

"Both are doing very good work," he had said, in remarks that further fuelled speculation about his exit before he moved to clarify his position. PTI ND GK