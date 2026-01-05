Narayan Rane falls ill during speech at farmers' event; he is now fine, says close aide

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Narayan Rane felt unwell while delivering a speech at an event in Chiplun in his home turf Konkan on Monday, prompting a brief scare among attendees.

Rane, addressing a farmers' festival, experienced dizziness, with his voice dropping towards the end of his speech, after which the event organisers and his staff quickly escorted him from the stage, eyewitnesses said.

He declined requests to speak to the media and was taken directly from the event to a guest house for rest, they added.

His aide Prashant Yadav told reporters that Rane felt unwell due to low blood sugar and heat.

"Medical assistance was immediately provided at the venue. His condition has since stabilised and he is now doing fine," Yadav added.

The incident comes after Rane, in an emotional speech on Saturday, said he was contemplating retirement from active politics.

It might be time to step back because of age, Rane had said.

Rane was chief minister in 1999 when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena. He was also minister several times after he switched over to the Congress.

He later joined the BJP and was a Union minister between 2021 and 2024. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. PTI ND BNM