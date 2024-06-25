Narayan Rane, Supriya Sule, Arvind Sawant take oath as Lok Sabha members

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The oath-taking of newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha resumed on Tuesday, the second day of the first session of the Lower House of Parliament.

Among the prominent members to be sworn in were former Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Supriya Sule of the NCP, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

After taking the oath, Sule touched pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab's feet and sought blessings from BJP MP and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

At the outset, the pro-tem speaker said that 262 newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took the oath on Monday and the rest will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Most of the members who were sworn in in the first hour of the day hail from Maharashtra and took the oath in Marathi while a few did it in English and Hindi.

The first MP who took the oath on Tuesday was Gowaal Kagada Padavi, a Congress member elected from the Nandurbar constituency.

He was followed by Shobha Dinesh Bachhav (Congress), who was elected from Dhule, and Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), who was elected from Jalgaon.

Among those present in the House were Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the DMK's T R Baalu, the TMC's Mahua Moitra and the Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal among others.

Many of the MPs raised slogans such as "Jai Hind", "Jai Maharashtra", "Jai Bheem" and "Jai Shivaji" immediately after taking their oath.

On at least one occasion, the pro-tem speaker reminded members not to deviate from the prescribed oath and read aloud only what was written on the paper they had been given. PTI ACB IJT IJT