Narayan Sai's wife approaches Indore family court seeking pending maintenance amount from him

Indore, Jan 16 (PTI) The wife of Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-proclaimed godman Asaram, has approached the Family Court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh seeking seven years' pending maintenance amount from her husband.

Narayan Sai is lodged in a jail in Surat in Gujarat after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case.

The Family Court had, in 2018, ordered him to provide maintenance expenses of Rs 50,000 every month to his Indore-based wife Janaki Harpalani.

Janaki's lawyer Vandana Parihar told PTI that Sai has not paid maintenance money for the past seven years, adding the outstanding amount now stood at Rs 53 lakh, which includes other expenses.

"We have presented written arguments in the family court. Since Narayan Sai is in jail, we have requested the family court that maintenance amount can be paid by confiscating and auctioning the movable and immovable properties of the husband or by transferring these properties in the name of the wife," Parihar said.

The next hearing on this petition in the family court is on January 29, the lawyer added.

Narayan Sai's wife Janaki said, "Despite seven years having passed since the order of the family court, I have not received the maintenance amount from my husband. I have full faith in getting justice from the court." PTI HWP MAS BNM