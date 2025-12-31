Narayana Guru's philosophy challenges majoritarianism, inequality: Siddaramaiah

Varkala (Kerala), Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the philosophy of the saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru directly counters religious majoritarianism, cultural nationalism without equality, and identity politics without justice.

Speaking at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave at Sivagiri Math, founded by Guru here, Siddaramaiah, the chief guest at the function, lamented that today's India faces a paradox where "we boast of economic growth, digital expansion and global influence, and yet social solidarity is weakening, and hatred is being normalised".

The Karnataka chief minister said it was no coincidence that after meeting Guru, Mahatma Gandhi sharpened his stance against untouchability, took a stand in favour of a simple life, and refused to attend weddings if they were not inter-caste.

He also said that Rabindranath Tagore's idea of the "universal man" was inspired by the works of Guru.

"Thus, Guru stands at the ideological crossroads of modern India by bridging spirituality, rationalism, humanism and social justice," Siddaramaiah said.

The conclave was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.