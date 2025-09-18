Narayana Health conducts 11,786 free ECG screening for women

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Narayana Health, India’s healthcare provider, has claimed to have set a new benchmark in preventive cardiac care by conducting 11,786 free ECG screenings for women across its over 20 hospitals and healthcare centres in a single day.

“This initiative was part of a nationwide campaign in support of the Government of India’s Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country,” the hospital chain said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the screenings, conducted on the same day, were aimed at raising awareness about the importance of early detection of cardiovascular diseases in women — a demographic often underdiagnosed in cardiac care.

“In a record-breaking initiative focused on women’s heart health, Narayana Health has successfully conducted 11,786 ECG screenings for women across its hospitals — nearly tripling last year’s record of 3,797 ECGs (conducted for both men and women). This year’s effort not only exceeded expectations but also broke Narayana Health’s own 2023 world record for ECGs conducted in a single day,” the statement read.

According to the healthcare establishment, the campaign was led by Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, which achieved an extraordinary feat by performing over 5,500 ECGs in a single day — the highest number ever recorded at a single facility. PTI GMS GMS ROH