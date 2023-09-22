Narayana Health enters Guinness Book of World Records by conducting 3,797 ECGs in single day

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Narayana Health on Friday said it has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for conducting the highest number of electrocardiogram screenings in 24 hours at its facility here.

The private healthcare provider said it conducted 3,797 ECGs in a single day at a single place.

The record-breaking attempt took place on September 21 at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, it said in a statement.

"This remarkable feat has earned Narayana Health a coveted spot in the prestigious Guinness World Records, solidifying its commitment to advancing healthcare excellence. Narayana Health has received the certification today," it said.

Narayana Health's founder and chairman, Dr Devi Shetty, said: "Our attempt was made with the sole objective of creating awareness about health screening and the importance of regular check-ups to prevent heart diseases." ECGs are vital tools in diagnosing cardiac conditions, and this record-breaking endeavour underscores the hospital's commitment to early detection and intervention, the statement said. PTI AMP RS KH