Narco-hawala syndicate busted in Ferozepur; 1 held with 15 kg heroin

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) A narco-hawala network was unearthed in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovery of 15 kg of heroin.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that acting on credible intelligence, a covert operation by the Ghall Khurd police station led to the arrest of drug smuggler, Ramesh Kumar alias Mechi.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narco smuggling, @Ferozepurpolice dismantles a well-organised narco-hawala network and recovers 15 kg of Heroin," Yadav posted on X.

He further said the Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug networks, choking supply chains, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab.

"An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of this syndicate," the DGP said, adding, "Special focus is being given to uncovering the hawala channels that played a crucial role in managing the cartel's financial operations."