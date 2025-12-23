Narco peddler wanted by Delhi Police repatriated from UAE

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) An alleged narcotics smuggler facing an Interpol Red Notice was repatriated from the UAE on Tuesday in an operation coordinated in collaboration with the ministries of home affairs and external affairs, officials said.

Ritik Bajaj, wanted by the Delhi Police for alleged smuggling and supply of Narcotics substances, had fled the country, following which a Red Notice was issued by the Interpol on October 9 on the request of the CBI.

The Red Notice alerted global law enforcement authorities and NCB Bangkok informed the CBI that Bajaj was moving towards the UAE.

"CBI coordinated with NCB Bangkok and got information about the travel movement of the subject towards the UAE. Thereafter, CBI coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate the subject," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said a Delhi Police team visited the UAE to bring back Bajaj. It arrived in India with him from the UAE on Tuesday.