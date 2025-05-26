Narco-smuggling module busted in Amritsar, 3 held

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said they have busted an international narco-smuggling module being operated by Canada-based drug smuggler Sonu with the arrest of his three operatives and recovery of 2.5 kg of heroin along with Rs 42 lakh cash.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Ajaypal Singh alias Ajay, a resident of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran; Hardeep Singh, a resident of Amritsar's Bhagatanwala and Milap Singh from Alipur in Tarn Taran.

Police teams have also seized their motorcycle and a car being used in the smuggling operations.

Yadav said police teams of Counter Intelligence, Amritsar received a reliable input about a Canada-based individual identified as Sonu operating a drug smuggling racket with the help of his Punjab-based associates.

The input also revealed that two of his associates Ajaypal Singh and Hardeep Singh have recently retrieved the consignments of heroin, and are arriving on Link Road from Adda Khasa to Khurmanian on their motorcycle to deliver a heroin consignment, he said.

Acting swiftly, police teams from CI Amritsar conducted a raid and apprehended both the accused persons after recovering 2.5 kg heroin from their possession.

The DGP said on the revelation of the arrested accused about handing over the drug money to another associate identified as Milap Singh, police also arrested him from Amritsar-Bathinda Highway near village Alipur and recovered Rs 42 lakh cash and a currency counting machine from him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were part of a well-organised network receiving heroin consignments from their handler and supplying them to local parties, with payments being routed through Hawala channels, he said, while adding that further investigation is underway, and more arrests are expected in the coming days. PTI CHS NB