Narco-terror module busted in J-K's Kupwara; father-son duo held

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Security forces have busted a narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by arresting a father-son duo, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a commercial quantity of contraband and illegal arms and ammunition, a case was registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, UA(P) Act, and Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

Two "hybrid terrorists" -- Abdul Lateef, 53, and his son, Shahnawaz Khan, 23, residents of Puthwari in Nowgam area of Handwara, were arrested during the joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The official said the duo was actively involved in running a narco-terror network in the area.

Recoveries effected so far include a pistol with seven rounds, and heroin-like contraband weighing approximately 890 grams, the officer said.