Narcotic substances worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Narcotic substances worth over Rs 3 crore were seized at a dhaba at Shadnagar near here on Friday, police said.

Acting on credible information, police arrested a drug peddler from Rajasthan at the dhaba (a roadside food stall). Two others were absconding in connection with the incident.

Police said different types of narcotics, including 1.5 kg of heroin, one kg ganja and over 360 grams of opium, worth over Rs 3 crore, were seized in the operation. PTI SJR SJR KH