Narcotics-arms smuggling network busted in Punjab's Jalandhar, 5 held

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Five people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly running a narcotics and arms smuggling network in Punjab's Jalandhar, police said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said 1.50 kg heroin and seven weapons have been recovered from their possession.

"In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal arms, Jalandhar Commissionerate police busts a multi-layered narcotic and arms smuggling network," Yadav said said in a post on X.

The arrests have dealt a major blow to drug-arms smugglers in the region, preventing further distribution of narcotics and curbing illegal arms circulation, the DGP said.