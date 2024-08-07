Narcotics Control Bureau destroys 2,700 kg seized drugs

Kochi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has destroyed over 2,700 kg of seized drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, worth crores of rupees.

According to an official release here on Wednesday, the drugs were seized in two separate raids in October 2022 and May 2023, and were found to have been sourced from Iran. Seven Iranian nationals were arrested in connection with the seizures.

A high-level committee, comprising top officials from the NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), was formed to oversee the disposal of the drugs.

After completing all legal formalities, the drugs were incinerated at Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL), a public limited Company functioning at the industrial hub of Ambalamedu near here on Tuesday, the release said.

The destroyed drugs included 199.445 kg of heroin and 2525.675 kg of methamphetamine hydrochloride. PTI TGB TGB KH