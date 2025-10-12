Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 50 cr

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru Zonal Unit has seized 45.4 kg of hydro ganja and six kg of psilocybin mushrooms at Kempegowda International Airport.

The contraband, valued at around Rs 50 crore, was recovered from three persons, including a Sri Lankan national on October 9, a statement issued by the NCB on Sunday said.

Acting on specific intelligence on drug cartels involved in trafficking of hydroponic ganja from Thailand, NCB officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Colombo and recovered 31.4 kg of hydro ganja and four kg of psilocybin mushrooms, it added.

The statement said that their interrogation led to the identification and interdiction of their Sri Lankan handler who arrived later with 14 kg of hydro ganja and two kg of psilocybin mushrooms.

The drugs were meticulously concealed in around 250 food tins vacuum sealed to evade detection, according to the NCB.

The agency said that during 2025, the Bengaluru NCB has seized 220 kg of hydro ganja worth hundreds of crores in 18 cases and arrested 45 people from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The agency noted that "Hydroponic Ganja has become an elite party drug" commanding up to Rs 80 lakh per kg because of its high psychoactive effect, containing up to 25 per cent THC compared to five per cent in ordinary ganja. PTI GMS KH