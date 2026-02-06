Narcotics worth nearly Rs 13 crore seized at IGI airport; woman arrested

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Narcotics worth about Rs 12.93 crore were seized by Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here allegedly from an Indian woman passenger arriving from Bangkok, officials said on Friday.

"On examination of one shiny brown and one grey trolley bag, a total of 13 polythene pouches containing green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana were recovered," an official statement said.

The total net weight of the seized substance was 12.92 kg and it prima facie tested positive for ganja or marijuana on diagnostic testing, the statement said.

The case was detected on February 3 on the basis of profiling of the passenger, who arrived via Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam). She was diverted at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and detailed examination of her baggage, officials said.

"The passenger was found to have violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, 1985," the statement said, adding that offences punishable under the NDPS Act were made out.

The woman was arrested on February 4, while the suspected ganja or marijuana, along with the packing material, was seized under the NDPS Act. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK