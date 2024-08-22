Narcotics worth over Rs 1.4 crore seized in UP, three held

Deoria/Bahraich, Aug 22 (PTI) Drugs worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore have been seized in two separate operations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and Bahraich districts, police said on Thursday.

In Deoria district, the Bhalluani police arrested two people and seized narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted an SUV near Ganga Mod in Karmatar village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhim Kumar Gautam said.

The vehicle was occupied by Abhishek Kumar Chaturvedi and Amritash Singh, both residents of Bihar's Siwan district, ASP Gautam said.

"The police recovered 6.4 kilograms of charas and 440 grams of brown sugar from the arrested suspects. The estimated value of the seized charas is approximately Rs 65 lakh, while the brown sugar is valued at around Rs 50 lakh. The total recovery from this operation amounts to approximately Rs 1.15 crore," he said.

The suspects have been arrested and the narcotics have been seized, the officer said, adding that legal proceedings are underway as per the regulations.

In a separate operation in Bahraich district near Nepal border, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police conducted a joint raid, leading to the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker, an official said.

The operation took place in the Rupediha area, where a suspect identified as Alok Singh was apprehended, the official said.

"Based on intelligence, the joint team stopped Singh on Wednesday night near Gangapur village on the Rupediha-Babaganj route. A total of 34 grams of heroin wrapped in polyethylene was recovered from Singh," SSB's 42nd Battalion Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the international market value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 23 lakh.

Singh, a resident of Bahraich district, has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

"During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had obtained the restricted material from an Indian source and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Nepal," Kumar said. PTI COR KIS BHJ BHJ