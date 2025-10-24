Narcotics worth over Rs 7 cr seized by Customs at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Narcotics worth over Rs 7 crore were seized from the possession of two Indian male passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the Customs Department said on Friday.

The men were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. X-ray scan of their personal belongings and luggage by customs officials led to the recovery of the contraband, they said.

On examination of a grey-blue colour trolley bag carried by the passengers, four polythene pouches containing a green narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja (marijuana), weighing 7,213 grams (net weight) were found, the Customs said in a post on X.

"When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana," it said, adding, the value of seized substance is approximately Rs 7.21 crore.

Both the passengers were arrested, they added.