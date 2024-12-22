Narcotics worth Rs 20 crore seized in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Narcotics worth Rs 20 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) under the supervision of IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta at Silcoori Road that led to the seizure of Yaba tablets and heroin from a person who was moving in a motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday.

The seizure included 60,000 yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin, Mahanta told PTI.

Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine. It has many aliases like Thai name 'crazy medicine', 'madness drug' or 'Nazi speed'.

The police arrested a person, identified as Sahil Ahmed Laskar, and seized the motorcycle.

The IGP said that the street price of the seized narcotics was estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. PTI DG RG