Narcotics worth Rs 27.4 cr seized; 5 arrested in Delhi-NCR: Amit Shah

New Delhi: A joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police have seized a large cache of narcotics worth Rs 27.4 crore and arrested five persons, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday.

Shah also said the government's relentless hunt against drugs trade will continue.

"In line with the Modi government's zero tolerance against drugs, a major narco-network was busted in Delhi-NCR. The NCB and Delhi Police grabbed the gang by its throat and recovered methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 27.4 crore and arrested five people," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister also applauded the NCB and Delhi Police for the major breakthrough.