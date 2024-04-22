Narcotics worth Rs 3.24 cr seized in J'Khand's West Singhbhum ahead of LS polls

Ranchi, April 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, authorities in West Singhbhum district confiscated narcotics valued at Rs 3.24 crore, an official said on Monday.

The Maoist-hit Singhbhum constituency is scheduled for polling on May 13.

"Ahead of the polls, the district administration has seized 2,162 kg of poppy straw, a narcotic substance, following the launch of an intensive campaign," West Singhbhum deputy commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary, along with SP Ashutosh Shekhar, spearheaded the drive to check the circulation of drugs and illegal money before the upcoming elections.

Despite some progress, West Singhbhum remains among the severely impacted districts by left-wing extremism, witnessing 46 Maoist-linked incidents leading to 22 fatalities last year.

The Singhbhum ST constituency, situated in the southern part of Jharkhand, has 14.32 lakh voters, including 7.27 lakh women.

Geeta Kora, wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, has been nominated by the BJP for this seat.

Kora, who was the only Congress MP from Jharkhand in the previous Lok Sabha, recently switched to the BJP.

The JMM is considering state transport minister Dipak Birua as its potential candidate for the seat. Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand are scheduled across four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. PTI NAM MNB