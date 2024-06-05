Narendra Modi resigns before taking oath for 3rd term as Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, meets President Droupadi Murmu and tenders his resignation along with the Council of Ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu accepted PM Modi's resignation, requests him to continue till new government assumes office.

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The election results were also discussed during the cabinet meeting and discussions on likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats.

The meeting was followed by a meeting of the council of ministers, sources said.

This was the last meeting of Modi 2.0's cabinet and council of ministers.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats.