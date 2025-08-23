Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman invites entries for Rs 5 lakh book prize

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, under its campaign "Hindi Hain Hum", has invited entries for the maiden edition of Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman, a literary award to promote the culture of book writing and reading.

Authors whose works have captured attention in 2024 based on readability, quality, and subject will be given the Rs 5 lakh award in the memory of Narendra Mohan, writer and former editor-in-chief of Dainik Jagran.

The publication has also announced 'Dainik Jagran Kriti Samman' to "recognise and encourage exceptional writing in Hindi".

The Kriti Samman, which is further divided into three categories - "Hindi Bestseller", "Uttam Mein Sarvottam", and "Navankur", will be given to writers selected from the publication's quarterly bestseller list of Hindi fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation.

"The newspaper has always been dedicated to promoting the Hindi language. The initiative, Dainik Jagran Kriti Samman, aims to recognise and encourage exceptional writing in Hindi, particularly authors whose works make it to the bestseller list," Basant Rathore, senior vice president of brand and strategy at Dainik Jagran, said in a statement.

The 'Hindi Bestseller' award will be given to the writers whose books has remained at the top in each quarterly list in previous year. This award will be given in poetry, non-fiction, translation, and fiction.

The 'Uttam Mein Sarvottam' award will be given to authors in poetry, translation, non-fiction, and fiction whose books made it to each quarterly list at any position in the previous year. The 'Navankur' award will be given to a first-time writer whose book has appeared in each quarterly list in the previous year.

The winners under the three categories of Kriti Samman will be given a prize money of Rs 50,000 each. Publishers, authors, and institutions can submit their works for consideration. The deadline for submissions is September 7.