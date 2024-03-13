Naresh Goyal seeks court permission for family visit at hospital

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Wednesday sought a special court’s permission to allow his family members to visit him at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

In his application moved before special judge M G Deshpande, Goyal also sought the court’s nod to avail the personal attendant service.

The court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to Goyal's plea and adjourned the matter to March 15.

Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Last month, observing that his cancer was at a preliminary stage and “not life-threatening”, the court refused to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.

It, however, permitted the 74-year-old businessman to undergo cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for two months.

“Currently, neither the private doctors nor the medical board has asserted that this sickness is life-threatening. Moreover, the health condition of the accused (Goyal) has not exhibited any alarming symptoms,” the order had said.

There is a likelihood of positive recovery and complete eradication of the tumour with prompt and proper treatment, it added.

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans of Rs 538.62 crore granted to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud. PTI AVI NR