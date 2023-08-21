'Nari Shakti: 'Missiles to music', women have achieved so much, says President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed 'Nari Shakti' and said women have scaled great heights in various fields ranging from "missiles to music" by overcoming several odds.

She was speaking at an event held by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manekshaw Centre here.

"I extend my gratitude to all 'Veer Naris' for their contribution and praise the efforts of the AWWA," the president said.

During the event, an entrepreneur married to an army man and a teacher from Jharkhand, who is a 'Veer Nari', narrated gritty and painful tales of their lives, and how they surmounted the odds with their determination and spirit of resilience.

"We heard painful stories of two women, we should rather say, two stories of grit and determination today...it sent chills down the spine," Murmu said. That's why it is called Nari Shakti, she asserted.

There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, but, today it should be instead said that "beside every successful man, there is a woman", Murmu said.

In her address, the president hailed 'Nari Shakti' and underlined the contributions made by women in the progress of society and the nation at large.

"From missiles to music, women have achieved great heights, facing and overcoming all odds," she said.

AWWA president Archana Pande, in her address, hailed Murmu for her accomplishments and said that the president herself "exemplified 'Nari Shakti'". Before attending the event, Murmu was given a tour of various stalls put up by the members of the association which promotes self-reliance, and entrepreneurship among women to empower them.

Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi also attended the event.

In her address, Murmu also said in a poetic way that "women were made... I feel, the God takes inspiration from them".

"In the exhibition I visited here, I saw a portrayal of 'Nari Shakti'," she added.

The president said the dignity of a society and nation is based on the "self-pride of women" as she highlighted the need to leave some old ideas and adopt new ones.

She also said the identity and self-confidence of women could be enhanced by adopting progressive ideas.

Murmu praised women who are carving their own niche by sheer hard work and courage, and said, "Even without a man, a woman can live, fight and survive and show it to the world, it has been demonstrated".

"Men and women are the two wheels of a chariot. But, we see, with only one wheel, she (woman) can stand run, and fly," she added.

In her address, she emphasised the power that is inherent in women, saying, "Only women have the power to give birth".

During the event - Asmita: Inspirational Stories - Jharkhand native Jaya Prabha Mahto, the wife of Lance Naik Raj Kumar Mahto, who fell to terrorists' bullets in 2004 in Kashmir; and Kerala native Sanjhna Nayarr, married to an army man, shared their life struggles and their evolution into "strong, independent and bold women." "The word 'vidhwa' (widow) conveys a sense of weakness, but 'Veer Nari' gives a 'sense of empowerment'," Mahto asserted at the event in the presence of Murmu.

Nayarr, a social activist and entrepreneur, who also helps people with art therapy, spoke about a sexual assault she became a victim of at a young age, and how AWWA and her self-belief helped her to finally tide over vulnerabilities and face life.

AWWA is an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. It is aptly called the invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

The association was officially registered on August 23, 1966. Since its inception, AWWA has grown in its scope and reach. Today it stands proud as one of the largest NGOs in the country, it said.

'Asmita' is a platform provided to courageous army wives and achievers, who have shattered many glass ceilings to narrate their accounts and inspire others like them. It is a tribute to the struggle of the brave women, who faced fearful odds but still stood tall.

The first season of 'Asmita' was organised on October 14, 2022, and the speakers represented a cross-section of the AWWA fraternity, including 'Veer Naris', spouses of the Army personnel, artists, doctors, authors, cancer conquerors and veterans. It was followed by 'Asmita Purba' in Kolkata on February 11, it said.

Both the events were a resounding success and provided guidance and motivation to many Army wives to achieve their goals and led AWWA to organise 'Asmita Season 2', it added. PTI KND RHL