Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam strengthens govt's resolve for women-led development: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu commended the legislative achievement of enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam after a three-decade-long wait, saying the law opened the doors for greater participation of women in Parliament and strengthens the government's resolve for women-led development.

In her first address to a joint sitting of the two Houses in the new Parliament building, President Murmu emphasised the crucial role of women in the nation's development.

She commended the legislative achievement of enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation Act) after a three-decade-long wait and appreciated the initiative.

"I appreciate all of you for having enacted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam after a wait of three decades. This has paved the way for ensuring greater participation of women in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies," she said.

Highlighting her government's commitment to women-led development, President Murmu said, "This strengthens my government's resolve for women-led development. My government has continuously upheld its commitment to reform, perform and transform." She outlined the fundamental pillars upon which she envisions building a 'Viksit Bharat', emphasising the significance of youth power, women power, farmers and the economically disadvantaged.

President Murmu underscored the shared dreams and challenges faced by these pillars across the nation.

"Their situation and dreams are similar in every part and every section of the society in the country. My government is, therefore, working tirelessly to empower these four pillars. My government has spent a significant portion of the tax revenues to empower these pillars," she said.

Moving to the strides made in women's empowerment, the president provided comprehensive insights into key statistics and initiatives. Approximately 10 crore women are actively involved in self-help groups, with substantial financial support through bank loans amounting to Rs 8 lakh crore and additional financial assistance of Rs 40 thousand crores.

She also highlighted the ambitious campaign to make 2 crore women 'lakhpati didis' and the provision of 15 thousand drones under the NAMO Drone Didi scheme to exemplify the commitment to uplift women across various sectors.

President Murmu highlighted significant milestones such as the extension of maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, offering substantial benefits to women across the nation.

The decision to grant permanent commission to women in the Armed Forces, admission of women cadets in Sainik Schools and the National Defence Academy, and the presence of women in roles such as fighter pilots and naval ship commanders further underscored the government's dedication to breaking gender barriers, she noted. PTI UZM KSS KSS