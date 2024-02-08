Narmada canals with cumulative length of 5,700 km yet to be constricted, says Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Canals with a cumulative length of nearly 5,700 kilometres are yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

Patel, who holds the Narmada portfolio, was replying to a written query by Congress MLA Geniben Thakor during Question Hour on the status of the Narmada project.

"Canals with a cumulative length of 5,724.41 km are yet to be built. Although the main canal has been completed, 0.64 km of branch canals, 157.39 km of distributaries, 1,006.02 km of minor canals and 4,560.36 km of sub-minor canals are yet to be constructed as on December 31, 2023," Patel said in his written reply.

In 2023, canals having cumulative length of 251.23 kilometres were constructed, including 0.29 km of branch canals, 14.29 km of distributaries, 64.82 km of minor canals and 171.83 km of sub-minor canals, he added.

Pending works of minor canals would be completed at the earliest subject to land acquisition and grant of permissions by various departments since they pass through forests, sanctuaries and under utilities like oil pipelines and power lines, the CM informed the House.

Since sub-minor canals are constructed in partnership with farmers, pending works of these will be taken up in a phased manner after getting permission from farmers of the command area, the CM said. PTI PJT BNM BNM