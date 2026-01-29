Narnaul coldest in Haryana at 2 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana on Thursday, recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Centre, Narnaul's minimum settled six notches below normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Bhiwani also reeled under severe cold, recording a low of 2.5 degrees. Hisar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees.

Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees, while Ambala registered a low of 9.2 degrees.

In Punjab, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Faridkot at 3 degrees.

Amritsar recorded a low of 4.7 degrees, Bathinda 3.8 degrees, Ferozepur 3.4 degrees, Gurdaspur 5 degrees, Ludhiana 8.2 degrees, Patiala 8 degrees, while Hoshiarpur registered a low of 6.1 degrees.