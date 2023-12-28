Narrative being set: JD(U) president Lalan Singh on resignation rumours

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, on Thursday dismissed reports of his resignation from his post, saying a "narrative" was being set by the media at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Amid speculation that he may step down from the post of party president ahead of a meeting of JD(U)'s national executive, Singh on Thursday said the meeting is a routine one, and stressed that his party remains united.

"If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft," Singh said.

Singh added that it is a routine meeting.

"You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one, and will remain united," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had asserted that the JD(U)'s two-day conclave in Delhi was a "normal and annual" affair with "nothing extraordinary" about it, rejecting speculations of turmoil in his party.

JD(U)'s national office bearers' meeting is being held on Thursday, which will be followed by meetings of the national executive and national council on Friday, Speculation had been rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to alleged proximity to ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

A section of the media also claimed that after having dumped the BJP in August last year, Kumar was now planning an about-turn.