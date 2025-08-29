Narrow escape for 3 schoolchildren as wall caves in amid rains in east Delhi's Mandawali

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Three schoolchildren returning home in east Delhi’s Mandawali had a narrow escape on Friday when the wall of an abandoned house collapsed amid rains, officials said, adding they suffered minor injuries.

The injured have been identified as Pankaj (8), Dhruv (10) and Aadi (8), he said.

"A call was received from Mandawali near Bada Chowk at 12.58 pm, in which a woman caller stated that a wall had collapsed and some schoolchildren were trapped under it," a senior police officer said.

The caller, Manisha (35), a resident of Saket block, informed that the wall of an old locked house had collapsed due to heavy rain, he said. At that time, some schoolchildren were returning home and were caught in the debris.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that three children have been rescued by locals and a PCR team. A DFS officer said they received a call about the incident at 1 pm, after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.

"Before our team could reach the spot, locals and a PCR unit pulled out three children from the debris, who have been rushed to a nearby hospital," the officer said.