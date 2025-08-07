Narrow escape for JK Dy CM as his vehicle suffers brake failure in Poonch

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had a narrow escape on Thursday when his vehicle suffered a brake failure on the Mughal Road in Poonch district.

“When my bulletproof vehicle, in which I was travelling from Pir Ki Gali, suffered a brake failure following smoke coming from it near Passana,” Choudhary told reporters in Poonch.

The Dy CM, who was provided with another vehicle to continue his journey, further said that the alert driver managed to bring the speeding vehicle to a halt using the hand brake, preventing a potentially major accident.

“We have been given old vehicles. I have Z-plus security. We have written to the DGP and LG about replacing these vehicles, but nothing has been done,” he said, adding that vehicles of ministers should be audited and replaced.

“Police officers have fresh vehicles,” he said, adding that such incidents have happened with him multiple times.

In the evening, Choudhary visited the Buddha Amarnath shrine in Mandi and paid obeisance.

“I prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. We prayed for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. PTI AB NB NB