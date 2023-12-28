Narrow escape for Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Dec 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa had a narrow escape when the car in which he was travelling collided head-on with a truck near Kyathasandra in Tumakuru district, police said on Thursday.

Madhu Bangarappa, who holds the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, was returning from Shivamogga to Bengaluru late on Wednesday night when the accident took place, police said.

No one in the car was injured in this mishap, the police said, adding the Minister left for Bengaluru in another car. PTI GMS SS