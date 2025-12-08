Narrow escape for tourists as bus catches fire during safari at Nahargarh biological park in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) A group of 15 tourists had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in caught fire during a safari at Nahargarh Biological Park here, officials said on Monday.

According to park authorities, all the tourists quickly alighted from the vehicle when smoke was detected.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the bus entered the jungle area of the park and smoke suddenly began filling the vehicle. The driver and staff promptly informed the control room via wireless communication, following which a forest department team arrived to evacuate the tourists and ensure their safety.

The bus continued to emit smoke and eventually caught fire. The flames were doused by the fire brigade, but the vehicle was completely gutted. "Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit might have caused the fire," an official said.

There were no injuries to tourists or harm to the wildlife. The destroyed bus has been sent for a technical inspection, they added.

Spread over 720 hectares, Nahargarh Biological Park is located about 12 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, under the Aravalli range. It is a part of the Nahargarh sanctuary and is known for its rich flora and fauna. PTI SDA AKY AKY