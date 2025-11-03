Narrow road, stalled widening work led to accident, claims Telangana MLA Kale Yadaiah

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Telangana MLA Kale Yadaiah on Monday attributed the accident near Chevella to the narrowness of the road.

Speaking to reporters, Yadaiah, Chevella legislator, said though the road widening was sanctioned five years ago, works could not be taken up as some people had approached the National Green Tribunal raising some concerns.

“It is true that it is a narrow road. The road from Bijapur to Maneguda is always busy with vehicles. The road was sanctioned five years ago. However, some people moved the NGT. So, road works could not be taken up owing to which accidents are frequently occurring.

We were able to convince those who approached the NGT to withdraw cases. So work also started two days back,” the MLA said.

At least 19 people were killed and several others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

According to the conductor of the ill-fated Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus, there were 72 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Radha squarely blamed the tipper for the accident. She sustained minor head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. PTI GDK SJR ROH