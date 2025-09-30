Narrow venue, power cut during Vijay's rally, 'something fishy': Hema Malini

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PTI) Narrow venue and power cut during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur appeared to be "something fishy" and not natural, BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini, claimed on Tuesday.

The MP who led an eight-member NDA delegation to look into the circumstances that led to the stampede at Velusamypuram on September 27 in which 41 people died and nearly 60 injured, said the local authorities allocating a "narrow venue" for the programme was "inappropriate." "There was a power cut during Vijay's rally. Something appears to be fishy, not natural," Hema Malini told reporters here. PTI VGN JSP JSP KH