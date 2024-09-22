Narshinganand opposes India, Bangladesh match

Meerut (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Controversial seer Yati Narshinganand Giri on Sunday opposed the T20 match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 9, criticising the government for inviting the neighbouring country despite the recent killing of Hindus there.

"Our people (Hindus) were killed in Bangladesh and our government is inviting Bangladesh to play cricket here," he told reporters here.

He said Bangladesh players are not afraid to visit India as they know "no Hindu will throw stones" at them.

"They are staying in our five-star hotels. Our sisters and daughters are showering flowers on them. Our people are welcoming them and the match is going on and the whole world is enjoying (it). This is the work of us Hindus," he said.

Giri said that they will oppose the October 9 match.

Nearly 650 people have been killed in the recent unrest in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11, the UN Human Rights Office has said in a preliminary report, suggesting a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into reports of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, terming it as an "assault on the Hindu religion". PTI COR NAV RT RT